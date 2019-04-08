Licitación Pública Nº 01/2020

DIRECCION NACIONAL DE IMPRESIONES Y PUBLICACIONES OFICIALES – IMPO

LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA N° 01 2020

OBJETO: Convocatoria a interesados en prestar servicios de: Impresión, encuadernación, embalaje, depósito y entrega de libros y otros materiales educativos para el Consejo de Educación Inicial y Primaria.

ACTO DE APERTURA: Jueves 28 de mayo de 2020, hora 14:00, según Pliego Particular.

PRESENTACIÓN DE DOCUMENTACIÓN Y DEPÓSITO DE GARANTÍA DE MANTENIMIENTO DE OFERTA: Miércoles 27 de mayo de 2020, hora 14:00, según Pliego Particular.

Descargar Pliegos:

AVISO Licitación Pública 01 20 (pdf)

PLIEGO PARTICULAR LICITACIÓN 1-20 (pdf)

ANEXO 1 – LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA 01-20 (xls)

ANEXO II – LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA 01-20 (pdf)

